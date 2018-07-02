हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Fishermen poke Tiger in Sunderban river with stick

A Royal Bengal Tiger was filmed swimming across a river in the Sunderban National Park when a trawler of fishermen drove straight towards it. As the trawler reached close to the tiger, the big cat turned around and tried to attack the boat. The fishermen could then be seen prodding at the tiger with a long wooden stick.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:10 AM IST
