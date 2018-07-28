हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning breaking: Five-storey building collapses in Ghaziabad

A five-storey buidling collapsed in Khoda area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident occurred after heavy rains lashed the city for two consecutive days. DM has refused about any one trapped inside the debris.

Jul 28, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
