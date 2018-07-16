हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Forest officials rescue a calf from water tank in West Bengal's Alipurduar

Forest officials have rescued a calf that fell into a water tank in West Bengal's Alipurduar. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 08:10 AM IST
