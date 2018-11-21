हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Four militants, soldier killed in encounter in Shopian

An Indian army soldier lost his life and three others were injured in an encounter in Nadigam of South Kashmir's Shopian district Tuesday morning just minutes before the Panchayat polls. Lance Havaldar Vijay Kumar, 37, who hailed from Haryana was martyred.

Nov 21, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
