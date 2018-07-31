हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Girl head gets stuck in utensil while playing

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Rajasthan where a girl head was stuck in utensil while playing. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 31, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: 'Ram temple will be made in Ayodhya' , says BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close