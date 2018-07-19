हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Goa bans fish import from neighbouring states for 15 days

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has banned the import of fish from neighbouring states for 15 days after huge traces of cancer-causing formalin was found in fish consignments.

Jul 19, 2018, 09:42 AM IST
