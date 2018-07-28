हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Golgappas's banned in Gujarat's Vadodara

The municipal corporation of the Gujarat town has imposed a temporary ban on the sale of panipuris, also called golgappas, because of the unhygienic method of its preparation.

Jul 28, 2018, 10:04 AM IST
