Morning Breaking: Government sets up 4-member committee to suggest legal framework for mob lynching

The government has set up a high-level committee headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to suggest measures and legal framework to effectively deal with incidents of mob violence and lynching, the Home Ministry said.

Jul 24, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
