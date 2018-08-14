हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Govt plans to hold elections in 11 states with 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The Centre is keen on holding elections in 11 states along with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have said, adding that the government would not require a constitutional amendment to bring about the change.

Aug 14, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
