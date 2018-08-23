हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Haryana Congress chief’s cycle rally leads to death of an infant

A new-born infant lost the battle with life when the ambulance carrying him to a hospital was not given passage due to a political rally in Haryana's Sonepat.

Aug 23, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
