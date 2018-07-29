हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Haryana releases 5 lakh cusec of water in Yamuna

The water levels in Yamuna river is constantly rising and Hayana today has released more water of 5 lakh cusec in Yamuna which will reach Delhi by today evening.

Jul 29, 2018, 09:54 AM IST
