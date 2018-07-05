हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Heavy rains, floods create havoc in Assam, kill 32

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about heavy rains in several parts of India. Heavy rains and floods created havoc in Assam, killed 32. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
