Zee News
Morning Breaking: Heavy rains in Nagpur brings life to a stand still

It rained approximately 162.7mm and Nagpur City came to a standstill. All the city's roads were flooded and the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur had to be adjourned as rain water entered the Vidhan Bhawan.

Jul 07, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
