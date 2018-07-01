हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Heavy rains trigger flood in J&K

Authorities in central Kashmir raised a flood alert due to intermittent rains that continued to disrupt daily life in the Valley.

Jul 01, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
Next
Video

Mother, daughter caught on camera stealing gold jewelry

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close