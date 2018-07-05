हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on 2-day visit to J&K, to review security situation

This is a segment of Zee News which Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is on a 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He will be reviewing security situation there. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
