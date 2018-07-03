हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Horrifying visuals of Mussoorie's Kempty Fall landslide

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest visuals of Mussoorie's Kempty Fall landslide due to which a lot of tourists were stuck.

Jul 03, 2018, 10:04 AM IST
