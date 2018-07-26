हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Humayun told Babur to respect cows, Brahmins, women, says BJP's Madan Lal Saini

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Madan Lal Saini asserted that Mughal emperor Humayun told Babur that if wants to rule India, he must respect cows, Brahmins and women. In a short period of time, Saini’s statement, which was historically wrong, became a laughing stock.

Jul 26, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
