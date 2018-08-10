हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: In HD Kumaraswamy swearing-in, Chandrababu Naidu ran up a bill of Rs 8.7 lakh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal together ran up a bill of at least Rs 10.5 lakh, when they attended the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 10, 2018, 09:04 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking:Watch top news stories of August 10th, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close