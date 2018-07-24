हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: In Madhya Pradesh, mob kills woman suspecting her to be child kidnapper

The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district’s Morwa region on Monday arrested 12 people for beating a woman to death late on Saturday on the suspicion of child theft. Morwa Sub-Divisional Officer of Police KS Dwivedi told that the accused were produced before a local court, which sent them to jail.

Jul 24, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
