Morning Breaking: India- China relations a factor in global stability, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday India-China relations were a factor of stability in the world and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas reflected the maturity with which the countries handled their differences, an official release said.

Aug 22, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
