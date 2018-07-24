हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: India extends $200 million credit lines to Rwanda; Modi holds talks with Kagame

India on Monday extended $200 million lines of credit to Rwanda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Paul Kagame and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in trade and agriculture sectors.

Jul 24, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: India’s Air Force to participate in Australia’s ‘Pitch Black’ air combat exercise

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close