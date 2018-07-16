हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: India, Pakistan Army to take part in SCO's anti-terror operation in Russia

Boosting counter-terror cooperation and evolving a common strategy to deal with radicalisation and separatism will be the focus of a mega military exercise in Russia next month, in which India, Pakistan and other member-nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will participate, officials said today.

Jul 16, 2018, 08:52 AM IST
