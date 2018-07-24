हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: India’s Air Force to participate in Australia’s ‘Pitch Black’ air combat exercise

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will for the first time participate in the biennial ‘Pitch Black’ air combat exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), slated to take place from July 27 to August 17, according to the Indian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Jul 24, 2018, 11:28 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Congress plans privilege move against PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close