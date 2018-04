Morning Breaking: India welcomes changes in the POSCO act

People across the country celebrated and welcomed the new changes in the POSCO act. The Cabinet on Thursday approved an ordinance to award death penalty to those who are convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age. In case of rape of a girl aged under 16 years, the minimum punishment to be awarded has been increased from 10 years to 20 years, which is extendable to life imprisonment.