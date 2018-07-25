हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Indian money stashed in Swiss banks fell by 80%, claims Piyush Goyal

Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday claimed that the amount deposited by Indians in Swiss banks reduced by 80 percent between 2014 and 2017, according to a media report.

Jul 25, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
