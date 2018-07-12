हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Indian Oil gives warning to OPEC

Indian Oil has issued a warning for Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries : asking them to start reducing prices, or waning demand will mean a curb in purchases from the crude cartel.

Jul 12, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
