हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: India's per capita income in last 4 years rises to nearly Rs 80,000 cr

India’s average per capita income in the last four financial years was higher at ₹ 79,882 as compared to the preceding four fiscals, the parliament was informed on Wednesday. From 2011-12 to 2014-15, it was ₹ 67,594. “The average per capita NNI (net national income) in the country during 2011-12 to 2014-15 is estimated at ₹ 67,594 whereas average per capita NNI in the country during 2014-15 to 2017-18 is estimated at ₹ 79,882,” MoS (statistics) Vijay Goel said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Aug 09, 2018, 09:22 AM IST
Next
Video

News100: Bihar Minister Manju Verma resigned after her husband’s name linked to the sexual abuse case

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close