Morning Breaking: Indonesian villagers slaughter nearly 300 crocodiles with knives

Indonesian villagers armed with knives, hammers and clubs slaughtered 292 crocodiles in revenge for the death of a man killed by a crocodile at a breeding farm, an official said.

Jul 17, 2018, 08:42 AM IST
