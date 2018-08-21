हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Interpol says Nirav Modi in UK, India sends extradition plea

The Interpol has confirmed that jeweller Nirav Modi, accused in the Rs 13,578 crore Punjab National Bank scam, is in the United Kingdom, following which the Central Bureau of Investigation has despatched an extradition request to the UK seeking his return to India.

Aug 21, 2018, 09:34 AM IST
