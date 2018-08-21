हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Intolerance, bigotry anathema to Indian constitution, says Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the growing instances of mob lynching were hurting national interest, even as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi sought a collective resolve to fight the forces of "divisiveness, hate and bigotry", in what appeared to be a Congress attack on rival BJP.

Aug 21, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
