हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: ITBP adopts school to provide education in Maoist effected Chhattisgarh

Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) adopted a school in Naxal-affected Kondagaon's Hadeli village. The ITBP personnel provide education to students as the government school lacks teachers.

Jul 24, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: India extends $200 million credit lines to Rwanda; Modi holds talks with Kagame

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close