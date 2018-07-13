हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Jammu Rajdhani Express catches fire near Subzi Mandi station

Jammu Rajdhani Express catches fire near Subzi Mandi station but was soon doused off and no casualties were reported. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 08:48 AM IST
Video

