Morning Breaking: J&K Governor dissolves assembly after rivals stake claim to govt formation

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday dissolved the legislative assembly minutes after Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP staked claim to form the government with the support of Congress and National Conference. The Governor passed the order in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by clause (b) of section 53 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nov 22, 2018, 08:24 AM IST
