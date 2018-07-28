हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: J&K police to be equipped with body cameras during terror operations

Jammu and Kashmir police officials will be procuring body cameras during terror operations. The technology will help and locate what happened at the location.

Jul 28, 2018, 09:58 AM IST
