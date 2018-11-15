हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Kathua rape-murder victim’s family dumps lawyer-activist Deepika Singh Rajawat

Family of 8-year-old Kathua gangrape and murder victim has reportedly removed Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat as their attorney while citing her security issues, general non-interest and appearance during court proceedings as the reason.

Nov 15, 2018, 08:12 AM IST
