हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Last rites of Ananth Kumar to be performed tomorrow

Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar, who was handling the Parliamentary Affairs, and the Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolios, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru early on Monday. He was 59.

Nov 13, 2018, 08:54 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Don’t need certificate from people out on bail, PM Modi attacks Sonia, Rahul

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close