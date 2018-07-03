हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Law Commission invites all political parties to discuss simultaneous polls

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Law Commission that has invited all political parties on July 7 and 8 to discuss simultaneous polls in the country.

Jul 03, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
