Morning Breaking: LCA Tejas fires Israeli Derby Air-to-Air BVR missile

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Indian Air Force's indigenous supersonic jet, is well on its way to becoming one of the most potent fighters in the four-plus generation combat aircraft class. Just days after the IAF tested its war-waging capabilities in a possible two-front scenario involving Pakistan and China during Gagan Shakti 2018, the Tejas took a step forward towards achieving the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) by successfully firing the Israeli Derby Air-to-Air Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile for the second time.