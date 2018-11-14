हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Light rains bring mercury down in Delhi, but air quality still ‘very poor’

Light rains in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night brought the mercury down but air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category. According to news agency ANI, PM 10 level recorded 289 in Lodhi Road which falls under ‘poor’ category and PM 2.5 level recorded 325 which comes in ‘very poor’ category on Air Quality Index (AQI).

Nov 14, 2018, 09:16 AM IST
