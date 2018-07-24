हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Live of two drowning boys saved in Chhattisgarh

Two boys were rescued from a river in Chhattisgarh. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 24, 2018, 08:24 AM IST
