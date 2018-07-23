हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Livelihood of people suffer due to heavy rains in Gwalior

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in most parts of North and central India for the past few days and the city of Gwalior is experiencing tremendous rain leading to overflow of rivers and gullies.

Jul 23, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
