Morning Breaking: Lynching can lead to another partition, Muzaffar Baig

Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig today warned of another partition of India if lynching of Muslims over cow-smuggling allegations were not stopped forthwith.

Jul 29, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
