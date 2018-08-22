हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Maharashtra orders demolition of bungalows owned by Nirav Modi, Choksi

Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered the demolition of bungalows owned by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi among others over violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Aug 22, 2018, 10:04 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: India- China relations a factor in global stability, says PM Modi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close