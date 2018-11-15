हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Mamata Banerjee slams centre over pending proposal to rename West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has accused the central government of "stonewalling" her government's decision to rename West Bengal as Bangla. Banerjee on Wednesday said that while the BJP governments are changing names of historical places and institutions "unilaterally" to suit their vested interests, the renaming of West Bengal has been stalled by the Centre.

Nov 15, 2018, 08:34 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Watch detailed news stories of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close