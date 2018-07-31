हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Mamata sees NRC draft release as part of vote bank politics by BJP

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates on NRC final draft release on which WB CM has said that it is a part of vote bank politics by BJP. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 31, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Cops denies permission to Amit Shah's Kolkata rally

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close