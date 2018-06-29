हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Man lynched on suspicion of being child lifter In Tripura

Three persons were lynched by a mob on the suspicion of being a child lifter. Of the three people, two were critically injured and the other died on the spot.

Jun 29, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
