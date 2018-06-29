हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Man offers shaving service for soldiers with silver razor

Uddhav Gadekar from Buldhana is offering hair cutting & shaving service using silver razor to serving & ex-servicemen for free.

Jun 29, 2018, 09:34 AM IST
