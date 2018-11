Morning Breaking: Manmohan Singh attacks Modi government over Rafale deal

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre, former prime minister and Congress veteran Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said that there is something fishy about the Rafale fighter jets deal signed by the Narendra Modi government with France. The Congress veteran also ridiculed the Modi government for continuously ignoring the Opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.