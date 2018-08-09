हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Maratha groups call bandh in Mumbai today

A day after leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha announced a sit-in protest outside the office of the Mumbai Suburban Collector in Bandra (East) on August 9, another group of Maratha leaders on Wednesday announced a bandh in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Thursday. However, there will be no bandh or any protest in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Aug 09, 2018, 09:08 AM IST
