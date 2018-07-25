हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Maratha outfits protest over quota demands in Maharashtra, call for bandh

Protests erupted in various parts of Maharashtra as Marathas outfits called for a state-wide shutdown today, a day after a man demanding reservation for the community jumped to his death in a river in Aurangabad district.

Jul 25, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
